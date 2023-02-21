99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sonja and Jay to perform Feb. 28 at Bemidji Senior Center

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM

BEMIDJI — Father-daughter duo Sonja and Jay will perform at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

"With Sonja on the cello and Jay on the piano, this father-daughter duo is a must-see," a release said. "We are planning a sing-a-long and a reading by Allen Benson. Come enjoy this wonderful concert of fun."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact (218) 751-8836.

