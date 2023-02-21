Sonja and Jay to perform Feb. 28 at Bemidji Senior Center

BEMIDJI — Father-daughter duo Sonja and Jay will perform at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

"With Sonja on the cello and Jay on the piano, this father-daughter duo is a must-see," a release said. "We are planning a sing-a-long and a reading by Allen Benson. Come enjoy this wonderful concert of fun."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact (218) 751-8836.