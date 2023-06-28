Someone Special Volunteers: United Way nominates Nina Johnson and Alex Schussman

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

The United Way of Bemidji Area has nominated Nina Johnson and Alex Schussman.

Johnson, the director of the Hobson Union at BSU, joined the United Way board of directors in 2019 after participating in United Way's Lead. Impact. Network. Change. Community Impact Course in 2018.

"In her time on the board, Nina has worked side-by-side with United Way staff to start a food pantry at BSU," a release said. "Nina has also been instrumental in leading numerous BSU/United Way initiatives including Student United Way, BSU/NTC’s workplace campaign, Women United,and being a founding member of the BSU Do-Gooders group, which creates change across the community."

Schussman, of First National Bank Bemidji, started volunteering with United Way in 2022 while participating in United Way's Community Impact Course.

"Through that course, Alex got excited about volunteering, especially with the Ridgeway community picnics," the release said. "He recently became the first-ever chair of United Way's Backpack Buddies Program, because of his passion for the program's mission. Alex is also reigniting fun into First National Bank's workplace campaign for United Way."