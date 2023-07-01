Someone Special Volunteers: Rebecca Stone and Jeannie Thompson nominated

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter has nominated Rebecca Stone and Hope House has nominated Jeannie Thompson.

Stone has served on the board of directors for the past 6.5 years, most recently being the board chair at Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

"Rebecca has given so much of her time generously to the staff and participants at NBWS in so many capacities," a release said. "She has been instrumental in helping guide the board and staff through the process of a capital campaign to build a new shelter to better serve the community.

"Thank you Rebecca for your years of service and for giving so much of yourself to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter and to this community. We are so grateful for your willingness to give your precious time and energy to such a worthy and lifesaving cause."

Thompson served on the Hope House board from 2016 to 2023, including five years as board president.

"During her terms, she provided positive, goal-directed leadership, encouraged the board to stay involved, and supported new fundraisers," the release said. "Jeannie helped start the 40-40-40 Hope House fundraiser, which is now an annual event. Jeannie also provided helpful feedback for programming and personnel decisions. Thank you, Jeannie, for all of your hard work!"