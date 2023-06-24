Someone Special Volunteers: Kelly Reid, Annette Marsh and Scott Anderson nominated

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

Great River Rescue has nominated Kelly Reid.

"Kelly has been a core volunteer at GRR for several years serving in many areas including assisting in fundraising efforts and helping manage our monthly low-cost Pet Fixers clinics," a release said. "Kelly's impact on our organization is immeasurable. Her service has helped us save countless animals and provide high-quality spay/neuter services to hundreds of clients. Kelly is always ready, eager and willing to serve whenever she is needed. She is truly someone special."

Adult Day Services has nominated Annette Marsh.

"Annette helps our program by taking care of the weekly grocery shopping for us," the release said. "She will go to the store, sometimes two different stores to make sure she can get everything on our list. She always looks for great prices between stores to find us the best deal on food costs as well. With the help of Annette, we can guarantee that our participants will get great meals at our facility."

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwoods Caregivers has nominated Scott Anderson.

"Scott began in May 2022 as a volunteer driver. From then until now, he has driven 2,222 miles and put in over 107 hours of his time," the release said. "Many of his passengers are disabled veterans who do not have access to transportation and live well outside of city limits. Scott shows deep concern and care for all of those he transports and has formed many friendships through his volunteer services. He is a very affable, reliable and compassionate individual. We are lucky to have him as a part of our team."