Someone Special Volunteers: Evergreen nominates Sarah Ek and Missy Thomas

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

Evergreen Youth and Family Services recently nominated Sarah Ek and Missy Thomas as Someone Special Volunteers.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:10 AM

Evergreen Youth and Family Services is a private, nonprofit service provider to strengthen youth, preserving families and helping to support successful transitions to adulthood.

"Since joining the Evergreen Board in 2022, you can see Sarah's touch on all things at Evergreen," a release said. "She was a committee member of the 2022 Conference and the 2023 Gala. She represents Evergreen at community events, attends board training and meetings. She brings her positivity and light, along with her talent in marketing and building community relationships to Evergreen. We are so lucky to have Sarah as a volunteer at Evergreen."

Thomas has co-chaired the last two major Evergreen events — the 2022 Conference and the 2023 Gala.

"She is always willing to pitch in wherever there is a need to create a successful event," the release said. "She brings enthusiasm and genuine commitment to support our mission by volunteering her time and service. We are truly grateful for a volunteer like Missy."

