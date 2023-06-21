Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Someone Special Volunteers: Boys and Girls Club nominates Briana Nupdal, Sparky’s Construction

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area recently nominated Briana Nupdal and Sparky’s Construction as Someone Special Volunteers.
"The club gala is our biggest fundraising event and Briana is a key volunteer and committee member who consistently goes above and beyond for the club mission and ensures that all gala attendees are wowed by the decorations and atmosphere," a release said.

Briana always remembers the mission first and uses her talent to ensure the gala is an outstanding event to support club kids who need us most," the release said.

"It would've been nearly impossible to operate safely during the winter months without Sparky's Construction, who plowed our parking lot on multiple occasions," the release continued. "Sparky's was always on time before the club opened to plow and guarantee safe entry when fresh snow fell. Thank you to the entire team at Sparky's for your support."

