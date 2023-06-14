Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Senior Center nominates Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels

Bemidji Senior Center.png
The Bemidji Senior Center recently nominated Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels as Someone Special Volunteers.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:20 AM

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community. The Bemidji Senior Center recently nominated Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels as Someone Special Volunteers.

Bjerke has been a volunteer at the center for many years and has served on the board of directors, chaired many committees and volunteered for the Spring Style Show fundraiser.

"She has also shared her artistic talent by teaching alcohol ink art classes, has worked as a hostess, been a gofer collecting and delivering anything needed for the center, she takes many photos for the center to be put on Facebook, our website, in our newsletter, in the newspapers, she keeps our Facebook page up to date and works on refining our monthly newsletter. Barb keeps an upbeat attitude while helping everyone around her," a release said.

Daniels has also been a volunteer for the Senior Center for many years and has served on the board of directors as president. He also works as a host at the center a couple of days every month.

"Tony has volunteered at our monthly pancake breakfast for a long time. In this capacity, he has done everything from serving juice or coffee to taking the money and selling tickets," the release said. "Tony has volunteered at many of our fundraisers and other events and helps in any way that he can. Tony is a soft-spoken man who is kind to everyone around him and a wonderful volunteer.

"Thank you to Barb and Tony for all of your hard work and dedication to the center."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
