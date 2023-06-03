Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Community Food Shelf nominates Carol Pelton and John Reff

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community. Today's volunteers are Carol Pelton and John Reff.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has nominated Carol Pelton as a Someone Special Volunteer.

"Carol Pelton helps fulfill the mission of Bemidji Community Food Shelf each time she comes to volunteer. As an interviewer, she meets with customers to confirm household size and assure they get enough food to eat," a release said. "She is characterized by her thoughtfulness and kindness. Carol listens to and encourages our customers, meeting more than just their physical needs.

"She exemplifies what it means to be a great volunteer: faithful, reliable, and available. We are so thankful she chooses to share her time and talent with us! We hope to partner with her for many years to come."

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has also nominated John Reff as a Someone Special Volunteer.

"John Reff goes above and beyond to serve his community. He comes in each Friday morning to unload trucks and fill shelves," the release said. "Then he jumps in to help assist customers! His kind, patient demeanor is perfect for working with our clients. John encourages and helps them select and pack their nutritious food.

"His willingness to do anything asked of him sets him apart from others. We appreciate him and hope he continues to be an active volunteer for years to come!"