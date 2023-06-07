99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Someone Special Volunteers: Beltrami County Historical Society nominates Lois Jenkins and Elliot Dessert

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

060323.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL.png
Beltrami County Historical Society has nominated Lois Jenkins and Elliot Dessert as Someone Special Volunteers.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:20 AM

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community. Today's volunteers are Lois Jenkins and Elliot Dessert, nominated by the Beltrami County Historical Society.

Beltrami County Historical Society collects, preserves and shares the history of the community, for which volunteers are critical assets, a release said.

"Lois volunteers as our top genealogist and researcher and is relentless in her pursuit of history on behalf of community members and organizations seeking local history," the release said. "She will easily dedicate hours in search of family history, shedding new light on old memories."

Lois also helps teach visitors and other volunteers how to conduct historical research and use the History Center's library.

"Elliot is often the first face our visitors see as the primary greeter in our gift shop and takes care to provide friendly service while keeping our shop well-stocked," the release said. "Elliot helps wherever he is needed at the History Center and has assisted with the construction of exhibits, distributing our newsletter, cataloging artifacts and assisting other volunteers with technology questions. We are grateful that Elliot contributes his time and talents to the Historical Society."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Guthrie Vacation Bible School
Community
Guthrie Community Bible Church VBS set for June 12-16
June 06, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Car show, pig roast set for June 10 in Leonard
June 06, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold antique car show, pancake breakfast
June 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report