Someone Special Volunteers: Beltrami County Historical Society nominates Lois Jenkins and Elliot Dessert

The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community. Today's volunteers are Lois Jenkins and Elliot Dessert, nominated by the Beltrami County Historical Society.

Beltrami County Historical Society collects, preserves and shares the history of the community, for which volunteers are critical assets, a release said.

"Lois volunteers as our top genealogist and researcher and is relentless in her pursuit of history on behalf of community members and organizations seeking local history," the release said. "She will easily dedicate hours in search of family history, shedding new light on old memories."

Lois also helps teach visitors and other volunteers how to conduct historical research and use the History Center's library.

"Elliot is often the first face our visitors see as the primary greeter in our gift shop and takes care to provide friendly service while keeping our shop well-stocked," the release said. "Elliot helps wherever he is needed at the History Center and has assisted with the construction of exhibits, distributing our newsletter, cataloging artifacts and assisting other volunteers with technology questions. We are grateful that Elliot contributes his time and talents to the Historical Society."