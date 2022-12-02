Silent auction for Jarica Glime set for Dec. 11

BEMIDJI — A silent auction will be held for Jarica Glime from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Glime is a hairstylist in Bemidji and was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that metastasized to the spine and bones, a release said.

A meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. for a cost of $10. There will also be a bake sale from noon to 3 p.m. and a silent auction from noon to 2:30 p.m. to help raise money to cover expenses for her and her family with 100% of the proceeds donated going to the Gilme family.

Music will be provided by Brock Beaulieu.

Donations can be made at First National Bank Bemidji under the account name Jarcia Glime Benefit. Venmo donations can be sent to JARICA-GLIME.

For more information, contact Jenna at (218) 556-2767 or email shooting_star306@hotmail.com.