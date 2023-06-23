Sgt. Harmon Fallen Soldier Memorial motorcycle ride set for July 1 in Lengby

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:49 PM

LENGBY — The 11th annual Sgt. Harmon Fallen Soldier Memorial motorcycle ride is set for Saturday, July 1, in Lengby.

The ride honors Sgt. Matthew Harmon, of Bagley, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in August 2011. The motorcycle ride is a fundraiser to support a yearly scholarship given in his memory at the Win-E-Mac, Fosston, Clearbrook-Gonvick and Bagley schools.

Breakfast and registration will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Spring Lake Park, followed by a prayer and pre-ride meeting at the Lengby VFW.

For more information and updates, visit the SGT Harmon / Fallen Soldier Memorial group on Facebook or call Tom at (218) 533-0011.

