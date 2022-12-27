Santa's Reindeer Roundup set at Paul Bunyan Park
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Santa's Reindeer Roundup through Jan. 9 at Paul Bunyan Park.
"Santa's reindeer lost track of time while exploring Bemidji," a release said. "Although Santa found Rudolph, he needs your help in rounding up the rest of the reindeer in time for the holidays. Search around Paul Bunyan Park to round up Santa's reindeer."
Participants can pick up a gameboard at the Tourist Information Center to find the reindeer and win fun prizes. There is no cost to participate. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.
