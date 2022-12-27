Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Santa's Reindeer Roundup set at Paul Bunyan Park

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Santa's Reindeer Roundup through Jan. 9 at Paul Bunyan Park.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 11:43 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Santa's Reindeer Roundup through Jan. 9 at Paul Bunyan Park.

"Santa's reindeer lost track of time while exploring Bemidji," a release said. "Although Santa found Rudolph, he needs your help in rounding up the rest of the reindeer in time for the holidays. Search around Paul Bunyan Park to round up Santa's reindeer."

Participants can pick up a gameboard at the Tourist Information Center to find the reindeer and win fun prizes. There is no cost to participate. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

