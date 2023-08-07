Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17

BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji and the Red Lake and Cass Lake Indian Health Service Hospitals invite community members to the 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin (Powwow) from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. The celebration will be held in the field west of the hospital.

"Intended to celebrate holistic healing and our community’s Ojibwe heritage, this gathering is free and open to all within the community and neighboring towns who would like to show respect and celebrate the healing power of heritage," a release said.

Dancer registration begins at 11 a.m. with the event kicking off at noon, which includes a pipe ceremony and grand entry of dancers led by local tribal and Bemidji honor guard members.

The powwow will be held with the following specials; men's grass dance, women’s jingle dance, men's and women's traditional dance, a potato dance and spot dances throughout.

There will also be a set time to recognize all health care workers — holistic and traditional. The powwow will have Darryl Kingbird as the emcee and Gary Charwood sharing the dual role of arena director and spiritual advisor. Invited drum groups will also be participating including Ojibwe Nation, Smokey Hill and Young Kingbird.

A feast of Red Lake walleye and traditional fixings will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. Dancers will be awarded at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A variety of booths will also be present to share local art, crafts and health resources during this communal celebration of health and heritage. Only pre-invited color guards, honor guards and vendors/booths will be permitted to perform/setup during the event.