Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
Attendees can enjoy live music from Corey Medina and Brothers along with a midnight champagne toast and Bemidji's largest New Year's balloon drop, a release said.
The price per person is $10, tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or at the Sanford Center box office.
