Sanford Center to host 'Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor' event April 30

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center is set to host "Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor," presented by renowned Chef Dan Week from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This tasting will feature three courses: Tuna Crudo paired with Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc for the first course, a Crab Crusted Salmon paired with Black Stallion Pinot Noir for the second course, and finally, a Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler paired with Kendall Jackson Chardonnay for the third course.

Each course will be 100% made from scratch with wines hand selected by Chef Dan to perfectly compliment the flavors of each dish.

“We are excited to bring an elevated dining experience to our community in a way they might not have experienced before,” a release said.

