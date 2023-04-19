99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Sanford Center to host 'Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor' event April 30

The Sanford Center is set to host "Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor," presented by renowned Chef Dan Week from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:07 PM

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center is set to host "Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor," presented by renowned Chef Dan Week from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This tasting will feature three courses: Tuna Crudo paired with Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc for the first course, a Crab Crusted Salmon paired with Black Stallion Pinot Noir for the second course, and finally, a Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler paired with Kendall Jackson Chardonnay for the third course.

Each course will be 100% made from scratch with wines hand selected by Chef Dan to perfectly compliment the flavors of each dish.

“We are excited to bring an elevated dining experience to our community in a way they might not have experienced before,” a release said.

For tickets and more information visit the Sanford Center website.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
