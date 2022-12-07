SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Sanford Center to host 'A Very Vintage Christmas' Dec. 16-17

Tim Shelton's "A Very Vintage Christmas" will be performing live at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 07, 2022 12:21 PM
BEMIDJI — Tim Shelton's "A Very Vintage Christmas" will be performing live at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Each evening of the event will include Christmas music in the style of a bygone era along with a beef short rib dinner with roasted colored carrots, garlic roasted potatoes, spring mix salad and lemon Italian cream cake with raspberry drizzle, a release said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

"After spending a dozen years guiding NewFound Road, one of Bluegrass music's most distinctive and admired ensembles, Tim Shelton is trading the safety of familiar ground and an established career to head for new musical territory," the release said.

In Shelton's words, "I did a mini Christmas tour a few years back and had a blast. In the back of my mind, I always wanted a bigger show the way some of my musical heroes produced their records and shows — Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Glen Campbell to name a few — I love the old style, the music, the production of those old Christmas albums are some of THE best records and definitely some of my favorites."

Tickets are $44 per seat and can be purchased at bit.ly/SanfordCenterTickets.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
