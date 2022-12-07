Sanford Center to host 'A Very Vintage Christmas' Dec. 16-17

BEMIDJI — Tim Shelton's "A Very Vintage Christmas" will be performing live at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Each evening of the event will include Christmas music in the style of a bygone era along with a beef short rib dinner with roasted colored carrots, garlic roasted potatoes, spring mix salad and lemon Italian cream cake with raspberry drizzle, a release said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

"After spending a dozen years guiding NewFound Road, one of Bluegrass music's most distinctive and admired ensembles, Tim Shelton is trading the safety of familiar ground and an established career to head for new musical territory," the release said.

In Shelton's words, "I did a mini Christmas tour a few years back and had a blast. In the back of my mind, I always wanted a bigger show the way some of my musical heroes produced their records and shows — Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Glen Campbell to name a few — I love the old style, the music, the production of those old Christmas albums are some of THE best records and definitely some of my favorites."

Tickets are $44 per seat and can be purchased at bit.ly/SanfordCenterTickets.