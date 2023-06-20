Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Sanford Bagley to host community celebration

Sanford Health will host a community celebration from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center, located at 203 Fourth St. NW.

061122.N.BP.BAGLEY 5.jpg
Sanford employees serve hot dogs to attendees during a Sanford Bagley Medical Center 10th anniversary picnic on June 7, 2022, at the center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:32 AM

BAGLEY — Sanford Health will host a community celebration from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center, located at 203 Fourth St. NW.

The event will offer immunizations, health booths, a teddy bear clinic, inflatable bouncy houses, educational information, on-site food trucks, tours and fun for the entire family, a release said.

“Last year, Bagley Medical Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary and the community showed us their appreciation for rural health care by celebrating with us," Senior Director Carrie Krump shared in the release. "When the opportunity arose for Sanford Health to be able to give back to our friends, family and patients this year with grant funding, we knew that a wellness celebration was the best option to show how much we care and appreciate all that utilize our Clearbrook Clinic and Bagley Medical Center."

By Pioneer Staff Report
