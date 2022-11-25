SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers

The Salvation Army Service Unit of Beltrami County is looking for volunteers to help with bell ringing and support this holiday season.

111721.N.BP.SALVATION.jpg
Volunteer Ray Pearson, of Bemidji, rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Marketplace Foods in Bemidji in 2016.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 25, 2022 10:47 AM
BEMIDJI — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with bell ringing and support this holiday season.

"The Salvation Army Service Unit of Beltrami County has been working all year long to make sure that Beltrami County residents do not face a crisis of emergency alone," a release said. "Providing assistance at the greatest point of need, the Salvation Army of Beltrami County offers gas vouchers and hotel rooms for transients in need, bus tickets for emergency/domestic reasons, and help for the homeless, etc."

Within hours after a major disaster, the Salvation Army personnel respond with hearts and hands immediately providing food, counseling and shelter to emergency workers and displaced persons. The Salvation Army personnel from around the country are called to help meet the needs.

"This holiday season, when you hear the ringing of the Salvation Army bell and see the red kettle, please offer your support," the release said.

For those interested in being bell ringers this holiday season, contact Carol at (218) 333-3608 to ring at Lueken's North, Glenn at (218) 444-8620 to ring at Lueken’s South, Gene at (218) 556-8048 to ring at Walmart or Patti at (218) 308-5234 to ring at Marketplace Foods.

Time slots are usually two hours at a time, but can be modified to fit each volunteer's schedule.

As with all donations to the Salvation Army, these campaigns are entirely to benefit the community, a release said.

