Safe Sitter babysitting program available through Parks and Rec

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Safe Sitter babysitting program from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Historic Carnegie Library.

Safe Sitter teaches young teens ages 11-14 everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting, a release said.

Students learn life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking and helpful information like what to do if there’s severe weather.

"The lessons are filled with fun activities and role-playing exercises," the release said. "Students even get to use CPR manikins to practice choking rescue. This program is sponsored by the Bemidji Jaycees."

The cost to participate is $36 per person. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us . For more information, call (218) 333-1857 .