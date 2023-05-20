Robert Saddoris receives Disabled American Veterans Lyle C. Pearson Award

Chaplain Robert Saddoris was recently awarded the Lyle C. Pearson Award during the Disabled American Veterans Minnesota Spring Convention on April 27-29.

The award is the highest given to a DAV member in Minnesota and honors his dedicated service to the Disabled Americans Veterans and the Department of Minnesota, a release said.

Saddoris previously received the Chapter Adjutant of the Year Award in 2011, the DAV Minnesota Leadership Award in 2013, the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014 and the Recruiter of the Year Award in 2017.

"He is very honored that the DAV of Minnesota, an approximately 19,000-member organization, has seen fit to honor him so many times over the years," the release said. "He said our DAV members deserve the awards and all of our respect, as each has a disability from military service that they will live with till they pass away."

Saddoris is a member of DAV Chapter 38 in Park Rapids and a Debs area resident.