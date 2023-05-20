99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Robert Saddoris receives Disabled American Veterans Lyle C. Pearson Award

Chaplain Robert Saddoris was recently awarded the Lyle C. Pearson Award during the Disabled American Veterans Minnesota Spring Convention on April 27-29.

IMG_7067 (1).JPG
Pictured from left: DAV State Commander Aguirre, DAV State Chaplain Robbert Saddoris, DAV National Third Jr. Vice John Donovan.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

Chaplain Robert Saddoris was recently awarded the Lyle C. Pearson Award during the Disabled American Veterans Minnesota Spring Convention on April 27-29.

The award is the highest given to a DAV member in Minnesota and honors his dedicated service to the Disabled Americans Veterans and the Department of Minnesota, a release said.

Saddoris previously received the Chapter Adjutant of the Year Award in 2011, the DAV Minnesota Leadership Award in 2013, the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014 and the Recruiter of the Year Award in 2017.

"He is very honored that the DAV of Minnesota, an approximately 19,000-member organization, has seen fit to honor him so many times over the years," the release said. "He said our DAV members deserve the awards and all of our respect, as each has a disability from military service that they will live with till they pass away."

Saddoris is a member of DAV Chapter 38 in Park Rapids and a Debs area resident.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG-2176.jpg
Community
North Country Snowmobile Club donates to Lake Bemidji State Park's centennial concert series
May 20, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, May 20
May 20, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bridge web art.jpg
Community
Bemidji Duplicate Bridge Club continues each Tuesday
May 19, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_5362.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
May 18, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bemidji-city-hall0.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council approves airport grant application, extends search for city manager
May 16, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 3.jpg
Community
First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report