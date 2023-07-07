Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade

The Grand Parade held on Sunday, July 2, as part of the Bemidji Jaycees' 79th Annual Water Carnival was host to what is believed to be the parade's first Rolls-Royce automobile.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:03 AM

According to Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club member Jim Stanton, a friend of Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder, John Skinner, of Grand Forks, N.D., contacted him and asked if there was someone who would want to drive his 1999 Rolls-Royce in the parade. Stanton's son Robert L. Stanton of Bemidji ended up being the chosen driver for the day.

The car was apparently purchased for more than $200,000 in 1999 and has been well taken care of since.

Jim, a longtime Bemidji resident, believes it's the first time a Rolls-Royce has participated in the parade since the event's inception.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
