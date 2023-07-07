Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade
The Grand Parade held on Sunday, July 2, as part of the Bemidji Jaycees' 79th Annual Water Carnival was host to what is believed to be the parade's first Rolls-Royce automobile.
According to Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club member Jim Stanton, a friend of Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder, John Skinner, of Grand Forks, N.D., contacted him and asked if there was someone who would want to drive his 1999 Rolls-Royce in the parade. Stanton's son Robert L. Stanton of Bemidji ended up being the chosen driver for the day.
The car was apparently purchased for more than $200,000 in 1999 and has been well taken care of since.
Jim, a longtime Bemidji resident, believes it's the first time a Rolls-Royce has participated in the parade since the event's inception.
