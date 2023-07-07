Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade

BEMIDJI — The Grand Parade held on Sunday, July 2, as part of the Bemidji Jaycees' 79th Annual Water Carnival was host to what is believed to be the parade's first Rolls-Royce automobile.

According to Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club member Jim Stanton, a friend of Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder, John Skinner, of Grand Forks, N.D., contacted him and asked if there was someone who would want to drive his 1999 Rolls-Royce in the parade. Stanton's son Robert L. Stanton of Bemidji ended up being the chosen driver for the day.

The car was apparently purchased for more than $200,000 in 1999 and has been well taken care of since.

Jim, a longtime Bemidji resident, believes it's the first time a Rolls-Royce has participated in the parade since the event's inception.