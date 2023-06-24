Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ride for the Troops committee member Al Sprague recently presented plaques to Bemidji NAPA Auto Parts Stock Manager Ryan Skipton and Ray's Sport and Marine store representative Brandon Knutson thanking them for their many years of donations following the annual ride event held on June 4.

Ride for the Troops presents 'thank you' plaques

