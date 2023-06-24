Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ride for the Troops presents 'thank you' plaques

Ride for the Troops NAPA plaque.jpg
Ride for the Troops committee member Al Sprague presents a plaque to Bemidji NAPA Auto Parts Stock Manager Ryan Skipton thanking them for their many years of donations.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:16 AM

Ride for the Troops committee member Al Sprague recently presented plaques to Bemidji NAPA Auto Parts Stock Manager Ryan Skipton and Ray's Sport and Marine store representative Brandon Knutson thanking them for their many years of donations following the annual ride event held on June 4.

Ride for the Troops Ray's Sport plaque.jpg
Ride for the Troops committee member Al Sprague presents a plaque to Ray's Sport and Marine store representative Brandon Knutson thanking them for their many years of donations.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
