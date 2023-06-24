Ride for the Troops presents 'thank you' plaques
Ride for the Troops recently presented plaques to Bemidji businesses thanking them for their many years of donations following the annual ride event held on June 4.
Ride for the Troops committee member Al Sprague recently presented plaques to Bemidji NAPA Auto Parts Stock Manager Ryan Skipton and Ray's Sport and Marine store representative Brandon Knutson thanking them for their many years of donations following the annual ride event held on June 4.
