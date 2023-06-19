Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Ride for the Troops donates to Bemidji area organizations

Ride for the Troops donated funds to several Bemidji area organizations during the annual event held on June 4.

Veterans Home donation.jpg
Bemidji Veterans Home Administrator Kevin Gish, center, receives a donated golf cart from Ride for the Troops members, from left, John Rueter, Val Ahrens and Mark Ricci on June 4, 2023, in Bemidji.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:33 AM

Donations were presented to the local Junior ROTC, Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout groups. A golf cart was donated to the Bemidji Veterans Home and Tom Harmon received a donation for the Sgt. Harmon/Fallen Soldier fund.

Junior ROTC donation.jpg
Bemidji Junior ROTC members receive a donation from Val Ahrens of Ride for the Troops on June 4, 2023, in Bemidji.
Contributed
Boy scouts donation.jpg
Bemidji area boy scouts receive a donation from Mark Ricci of Ride for the Troops on June 4, 2023, in Bemidji.
Contributed
Tom Harmon donation.jpg
Tom Harmon receives a $500 donation from Mark Ricci of Ride for the Troops on June 4, 2023, in Bemidji.
Contributed
Civil Air Patrol donation.jpg
Civil Air Patrol members receive a donation from Mark Ricci of Ride for the Troops on June 4, 2023, in Bemidji.
Contributed

