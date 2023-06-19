Ride for the Troops donates to Bemidji area organizations
Ride for the Troops donated funds to several Bemidji area organizations during the annual event held on June 4.
Donations were presented to the local Junior ROTC, Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout groups. A golf cart was donated to the Bemidji Veterans Home and Tom Harmon received a donation for the Sgt. Harmon/Fallen Soldier fund.
