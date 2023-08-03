Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Record number of families use Bemidji Community Food Shelf during month of July

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf recently released its usage rundown for the month of July, which tied for its all-time high with May of this year.

082121.N.BP.FOODSHELFVISITS.jpg
A total of 1,072 families used the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during the month of July, which is tied for the all-time high set in May.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:38 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Food Shelf recently released its usage rundown for the month of July, which tied for its all-time high with May of this year.

"Here at the food shelf, we have been very busy, we tied our all-time high number of families coming to the food shelf for help," a release said. "A total of 1,072 families came to us in July, which is tied for the all-time high we set in May. We are busier than we ever have been."

With a total of 1,072 families visiting the food shelf, there were 3,399 individuals and 1,200 children, resulting in 54,992 total pounds of food distributed. There were also 78 households that used the food shelf for the first time.

So far this year, the food shelf's Mobile Food Shelf service has delivered 15,225 pounds in Kelliher and 14,410 pounds in Blackduck.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
loys film screening.png
Community
Film screening of 'En Avant L'Étoile Du Nord' with Christine Loÿs set for Aug. 15
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Alaska Township Volunteer Fire Department to hold open house
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Nymore photo.jpeg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold 'Dog Days of Summer' event Aug. 8
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.OP.BP.EISCHENSCOLUMN.png
Columns
Karla Eischens Column: Fostering cultural change at Sanford Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Karla Eischens, Sanford Bemidji