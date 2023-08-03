Record number of families use Bemidji Community Food Shelf during month of July

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Food Shelf recently released its usage rundown for the month of July, which tied for its all-time high with May of this year.

"Here at the food shelf, we have been very busy, we tied our all-time high number of families coming to the food shelf for help," a release said. "A total of 1,072 families came to us in July, which is tied for the all-time high we set in May. We are busier than we ever have been."

With a total of 1,072 families visiting the food shelf, there were 3,399 individuals and 1,200 children, resulting in 54,992 total pounds of food distributed. There were also 78 households that used the food shelf for the first time.

So far this year, the food shelf's Mobile Food Shelf service has delivered 15,225 pounds in Kelliher and 14,410 pounds in Blackduck.