REACH support group will not hold meetings in December and January

BEMIDJI — The REACH Family and Friends Support Group will not meet in December or January.
For those who need help for a family member with mental illness or support are encouraged to contact Hope House (218) 444-6748.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.