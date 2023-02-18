99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
REACH support group set to meet Feb. 21

The REACH friends and family support group is set to meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

Hope House file photo.jpg
Hope House is located at 2014 Seventh St. SE in Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 03:16 PM

"Do you have a loved one who has a mental illness? Share your concerns and gain support and resources from others," a release said.

REACH meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Participants who prefer to attend virtually may call (218) 444-6748 extension 109, by 4:30 p.m. for the link.

There is no charge to attend, and other involvement with Hope House is not required.

