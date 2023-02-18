REACH support group set to meet Feb. 21

BEMIDJI — The REACH friends and family support group is set to meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

"Do you have a loved one who has a mental illness? Share your concerns and gain support and resources from others," a release said.

REACH meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Participants who prefer to attend virtually may call (218) 444-6748 extension 109, by 4:30 p.m. for the link.

There is no charge to attend, and other involvement with Hope House is not required.