Pyrography woodburning class scheduled for March 6
A pyrography woodburning Family Enrichment class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
BEMIDJI — A pyrography woodburning Family Enrichment class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
The class is for those ages 8 and older, children must have an adult family member present.
For more information and to register, contact Les at (218) 556-3521.