Community

Pyrography woodburning class scheduled for March 6

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM

BEMIDJI — A pyrography woodburning Family Enrichment class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

The class is for those ages 8 and older, children must have an adult family member present.

For more information and to register, contact Les at (218) 556-3521.

