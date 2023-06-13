99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Project for Change to host 5th annual Juneteenth event at Diamond Point Park

The event is free to the public and will include music, guest speakers, food, a silent auction and other family-friendly activities.

Project for Change will host its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at Diamond Point Park.
By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — Project for Change will host its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at Diamond Point Park.

The event is free to the public and will include music, guest speakers, food, a silent auction and other family-friendly activities.

Community members are welcome to help facilitate the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer form at www.projectforchange.org.

