'Procla!m' summer worship event set for Sept. 2

Solway Bible Chapel is set to hold "Procla!m," a summer worship event featuring music, food and games for children, on Saturday, Sept. 2.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

SOLWAY — Solway Bible Chapel is set to hold "Procla!m," a summer worship event, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Bergamo Campground, 15661 Tom Jefferson Drive NW in Solway.

The event is free to attend and will feature artists Presence Worship, Adelaide and 7eventh Time Down, a release said. Bounce houses, a game area for children and food trucks will also be available.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket for seating.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.solwaybiblechapel.org.

