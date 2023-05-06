99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Plant giveaway and seed swap set for May 14

The Indigenous Environmental Network, Growing Our Future and Grow Bemidji will host Plant Giveaway and Seed Swap from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:36 PM

BEMIDJI — The Indigenous Environmental Network, Growing Our Future and Grow Bemidji will host Plant Giveaway and Seed Swap from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

This event will feature plant giveaways, seed bombs and learning to build native bee house workshops and garden tours.

Bring open-pollinated seeds, seedlings or bare-root plants to swap.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
