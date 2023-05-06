Plant giveaway and seed swap set for May 14

BEMIDJI — The Indigenous Environmental Network, Growing Our Future and Grow Bemidji will host Plant Giveaway and Seed Swap from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

This event will feature plant giveaways, seed bombs and learning to build native bee house workshops and garden tours.

Bring open-pollinated seeds, seedlings or bare-root plants to swap.