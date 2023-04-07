PHOTOS: Families kick off Easter weekend with Bunny Bash

BEMIDJI — Lots of laughs, smiles and even a few tears were on display at the Tourist Information Center on Friday as the city of
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
and Visit Bemidji kicked off Easter weekend with its annual Bunny Bash.
Attendees were also able to have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny — most children willingly ran up and sat with the Easter Bunny, while others had to be bribed with toys and candy.
"Get the family dressed up in your best spring outfits for a cute photo with the Easter Bunny," a release announcing the event said. "Many springtime activities will be happening at the Bunny's Burrow."
The family event continues until 4 p.m. Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, offering activities and games for children, along with coloring, Easter-themed crafts and bunny photos.
Parents can beat the lines for the photos by signing up online for a time slot by visiting
www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.
This event is free to attend, bunny photos cost $10 for three. For more information, call
(218)-333-1862.