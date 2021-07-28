DICKINSON, North Dakota — In times of trouble, Dickinson has its very own superhero on watch: Spider-Man.

The web-slinger's mysterious presence in the Dickinson community has sparked social media unrest, with hundreds of likes, comments and shares on Spidey-related posts. Multiple readers have reached out to the newspaper requesting an investigation into the identity of Spider-Man.

While Forum News Service can neither confirm nor deny the existence of a North Dakota Spider-Man, photographs of a man clad in a red and blue outfit fighting crime have been leaked on the internet and with almost 120 comments. The photos were posted on July 19 on the public Dickinson, ND Classifieds Facebook page.

Jess Ica commented of her experience with Spider-Man.

“I was a little (too) overly excited to see him this morning! I didn’t think we would ever see him and sure enough he was about to cross the street my little guy was pretty excited too ... Thank you Spider-Man for putting smiles on a lot of people’s faces. You definitely don’t go unnoticed,” Ica posted.

Carrie Bohlam shared her thoughts of Dickinson’s Spider-Man on a public post on the page.

“He’s always running around the southside. One time I saw him on the corner where the underpass is and he was crouch down like Spider-Man; it’s crazy,” Bohlam posted.

One poster with the all-too-on-the-nose name of Peter Parker (Spider-Man’s alias) posted a response more than a week ago.

“I am moved (by) what people had to say about me. I do like the fact that people who actually do know me don't drop my name. I really appreciate that. All I'm going to say is I wear the mask for a reason, but here's the hint and this is because I (saw) this in two different comments — I'm not a female, I am a man. Thank you guys for the compliments,” Peter Parker posted on the comment thread.

The newspaper will continue to monitor the whereabouts and actions of Dickinson's very own superhero, and will continue our efforts in securing an interview with the elusive Spider-Man.