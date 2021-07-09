Editor's note: Each week reporter Matthew Guerry shares the life stories of residents of Minnesota or the Dakotas who have died recently. Maybe you don't know them, but their stories are worth knowing. If you have a suggestion for someone to be featured, email mguerry@forumcomm.com or call 651-321-4314.

There were many coincidences in Kristin Penn's life with Michelle Mills.

"She was from Minnesota, I was from Wisconsin, and we both lived in Chicago at the same time but didn't know each other," Penn said in an interview. "We both moved to Canada within a year of each other."

The coincidences continued. Penn and Mills began to practice Buddhism in Canada and became citizens of the country the same year — again before meeting one another.

"We met in 1983 at talk that I was giving on women and psychiatric drugs," Penn recalled. "She was a nurse in psychiatry at the time we met and was interested in. I was working for the Vancouver Women's Health Collective."

"And then we met later at a Buddhist event, and discovered that both of us were involved in Buddhist practice," she said.

For the next 38 years, Penn said, she got to know Mills as a caring and devoted partner with a passion for helping others. It was a passion demonstrated over the course of a life and career that took her across North America.

Michelle Louise Mills, of Vancouver, B.C., died March 20 of natural causes. She was 86.

WORTH KNOWING:

Born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Duluth, she was the daughter of Raymond and Myrtle Cunningham. As a teenager, she joined a Roman Catholic contemplative community in Dubuque, Iowa, before returning to her hometown, where she graduated from Central High School in 1955.

She would go on to graduate from Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1963. Mills remained in Minnesota a while longer, working at first as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth and teaching high school English for one year in Hibbing, Minn., then moved to Chicago to attend graduate school.

She graduated with a doctorate in religious studies from the University of Chicago, where she worked with Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, developer of the "five stages of grief" model. Mills then worked as a Unitarian minister for two years but became "somewhat disillusioned with what the Unitarians had to offer," Penn said, and returned to nursing instead, first in Chicago and later in Texas.

"That was the job that he always came back to," Penn said.

Spirituality remained an important part of Mills' life, however. In 1981, a year after she became a citizen and two years after moving to Vancouver, Mills co-founded and taught a pluralistic Buddhist group.

"What appealed to me about it," Geoff Hoare, a friend of Mills said of the group, is that "it was not a strongly sectarian one. It was very open to different ideas. It was very engaged in the world rather than trying to escape from it."

Just where Mills' open-minded and altruistic tendencies came from, Penn couldn't say.

"It just seemed to be inherent to her," she said.

Indeed, as a grade schooler, according to her obituary, Mills joined the NAACP and as an undergraduate became president of the UMD Social Action Club.

As a young adult, Mills also participated in a march protesting discriminatory housing policies in Chicago led by Martin Luther King Jr., counseled conscientious objectors during the Vietnam War and, while living in Salt Lake City, helped to open a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Mills retired in Vancouver in 1993 after working as a palliative care nurse and remained active in social causes as a member of the antiwar group Conscious Canada. She also served on the board of directors for the housing co-op where she lived from 1984 to 2018.

Intelligent and introspective, Mills was interested in "exploring the mind, and not just for knowledge but to develop the mind," Hoare said. Her wit and spirit came across even as her dementia worsened, and she could successfully pick the lock on her door at night in the nursing home where she lived most recently.

"The last few times when she was unable to speak, unable to communicate, unable to move, her smile would still burst forth like the sun breaking up by the clouds," Hoare said.

Mills was preceded in death by her parents, uncle and brother. She is survived by Penn, and friends, and by three sons from a previous relationship.