Walt Straka, lifelong Brainerd resident and Minnesota’s the last survivor of the infamous Bataan Death March, passed away Sunday, July 4. He was 101 years old.

Straka’s death was announced in a Facebook post by 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor:

“It is with heavy heart that we announce that Walter Straka passed away this morning on Independence Day, July 4th 2021 at the age of 101. Mr. Straka was an extraordinary man who by his own account ‘should have been dead a thousand times.’ Mr. Straka was Minnesota's last living survivor of the Bataan Death March where he and thousands of others were forced to march 65 miles over 6 days. After the war, Mr. Straka resided peacefully in Brainerd where he ran a successful business and raised a family. He was very supportive of the 1-194 AR and was frequently seen honoring the memories of his brothers in arms at the Wreath Laying Ceremony every year on April 9th, which commemorates the fall of Bataan and at the Bataan Memorial March every September. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Straka Family as we all mourn the loss of an American Hero on this Independence Day.”

In a Brainerd Dispatch story published when Straka turned 100 years old in 2019, he said he had long envisioned himself as a lawyer and intended to pursue that as a career, but his fateful decision to enlist for a short stint in the U.S. National Guard was to irrevocably transform Walt’s life and his own conception of himself.

In 1941, Straka’s unit, the 194th Tank Battalion, was ordered to the Philippines in September, just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Stationed near Clark Field on the island of Luzon, they represented the first tank unit in the Far East before World War II. Isolated and without supplies, they fought on until ordered to surrender with the fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942.

Of the 64 men from the tank company that left Brainerd who went with the 194th to the Philippines, three were killed in action and 29 died as POWs. Thirty-two survived captivity.

"I should have been dead a thousand times," Straka said in a November 2015 interview with the Dispatch. "That 91 days, I was in range of getting killed every minute."