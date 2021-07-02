ROCHESTER, Minn. -- While some grab hold of fireworks in preparation for Independence Day, Marie Maher reaches for her knitting needles.

Maher spent the last month crafting tiny red, white and blue caps for the heads of July 4th newborns. On Thursday, she delivered her creations to Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in time for the holiday weekend.

"That's what brings me joy: when perfect strangers see hope,” the 78-year-old resident of Shorewood Senior Campus said. She is overjoyed that family members will know that someone is thinking of them as they welcome new life into the world.

Maher had to set down her knitting needles for the last five years because she was experiencing pain in her hands. This June marked her return to her holiday tradition of creating tiny articles of clothing for families she has never met.

She initially planned to follow a uniform pattern, but as she brainstormed new designs, she decided to go rogue. The result? Ten different caps, fitting for 10 different babies.

"I like to do that because each baby is different, you know, to get a unique hat."

Before her hiatus from the hobby, Maher was a prolific knitter, creating 50 hats for Christmas time. That added up to 250 hours spent weaving holiday patterns. She'd often pass the time listening to audiobooks — Maher goes through about 46 books a month, she estimates.

It's been difficult not creating the little hats for the past few years, but Maher is overjoyed to be able to do so again.

“It’s just so fun. Little babies in red, white and blue hats. It’s almost as good as thinking about kittens!” she said with a laugh. (Kittens have been on Maher’s mind since one of her friends adopted one recently.)

Aside from seeing her daughter, Maher has one major plan for the Independence Day weekend: start knitting her baby pumpkin hats for Halloween.