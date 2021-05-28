MAZEPPA, Minn. — Charles Weick of Mazeppa was a 19-year-old farm boy when he joined the Army near the end of World War II.

He became an MP and stood guard at the Japanese War Crimes Tribunal in Tokyo, where Hideki Tojo, Japan's wartime prime minister, was tried, sentenced to death and hanged.

Tojo, an advocate for pre-emptively striking at the U.S., presided over the massacre and starvation of civilians and prisoners of war. Standing guard at the trials, Weick was a witness to history — and heard much of the evidence and testimony.

Weick didn't dwell on his wartime service much after he got out of the service, which included two stints, said his younger brother, Mike Weick of Eden Prairie, Minn. One memorable exception was decades later when Mike and Charles were at the VA Clinic in Minneapolis, where Charles was being treated for cancer.

While getting a bite to eat in the clinic cafeteria, Charles and a Vietnam veteran struck up a conversation. They began sharing stories about their service. At one point, Mike, who was sitting nearby, interjected that his brother had stood guard over the Japanese prime minister.

"I'm glad they hung that son-of-a-bitch," Charles said.

It was the only time Mike heard his brother swear.

Charles Weick died at age 95 on May 21, just 10 days before Memorial Day, a day dedicated to honoring U.S. veterans who sacrificed their lives.

Weick's death is a reminder of how quickly the World War II generation is dwindling. It is a fraction of what it once was. Most are in their mid-90s or older. The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 300,000 of the 16 million Americans who served are alive — less than 2%.

"I would speculate that within a decade, we could see, like we did with the First World War veterans, that there are no longer any World War II veterans around," said Nathan Pike, Olmsted County veterans service officer.

There are 265 World War II vets living within 160,000-population Olmsted County, Pike said. The number is more likely smaller. The number is based on "active" addresses of WWII vets the county has in its system. But if a veteran dies and the death is not reported to the county, it is not reflected in the tally.

Mike Weick is convinced that his brother's service and sacrifices heightened his appreciation for his country and the life he led afterward.

Charles got an early discharge from the military on hardship grounds after his dad suffered an injury and returned home to help his parents with their farm in Beardsley, Minn. (The family moved to Stewartville in 1952). He returned to the military several years later to serve in the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

Although 20 years older than Mike, Charles was an affectionate older brother, while living with his parents and helping with a farm west of Stewartville. That was largely because Charles stayed single in the first half of his life. He didn't get married until he was 50, and the marriage lasted 44 years until the death of his wife, Evelyn, 2019.

Charles was a dutiful son, brother and eventually step-dad. Charles taught Mike how to trap gophers, a skill that allowed Mike to earn enough money to buy a bike. Later, Charles had a house built for his parents in Stewartville. Although he had an eighth-grade education, he was good with his hands and "incredibly smart," Mike said, and worked as a Sears repairman for 35 years, traveling a five-county area and fixing things.

"He could do anything he put his mind to," Mike said.

"I couldn't have had a better brother," said Mike Weick. "I'm so proud of him and what he's done in his life."