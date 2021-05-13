ANETA, N.D. — Kris Beck is still learning her way around a farmstead in rural Aneta, N.D., as she tries to unlock one of the many locked outbuildings Tuesday, May 11.

She wanted to see the cross inside that lights up. It's one of the many reasons she fell in love with the property in Nelson County in eastern North Dakota.

"I don't really remember why I built the cross and put it up there," said Jack Kueber, the former owner of the farmhouse.

Beck will be able to look at the cross anytime she wants at her new home. It's a sign of hope as she battles throat cancer for a second time.

"It feels like I am home. I did not expect to find home at all," Beck said.

In March, a fire destroyed the home Beck shares with her husband, Dave, in Lakota. The community rallied around them in many ways, including donating proceeds from a citywide garage sale to the couple. They even got first pick, free of charge. That furniture now fills their new living room.

"We thought it was going to be a year to a year and half until we found any place," Beck said.

The Becks have been living in the parsonage of Lakota Lutheran Church, but they hope not for much longer. A real estate agent aware of the Becks' story reached out to 85-year old Kueber, who had just put his family's 102-year-old farmhouse on the market.

Even though he had never met the Becks, Kueber was touched by their heartbreaking story.

"I think it's horrible when someone loses everything. It's not only financially, it's all the small things that go along with it that would tear me up," Kueber said.

While both families want to keep the closing price confidential, Kueber says he lowered the price on the farmhouse "substantially" for the Becks so they can begin to move on from the fire. He even threw in money to make sure they could do the necessary upgrades the 100-year-old home will need.

"To help them, I feel good about it," Kueber said.

"I don't know why, but he seems to be vaguely fond of us," Kris Beck said.

Even though the Becks will now live 33 miles from their original home, just being inside their new home in Aneta will feel like they are with their neighbors in Lakota.

"It means more than if we would have gone to the store and picked it out because it's something somebody had and they thought, 'Hey, I bet they could use this,'" Beck said.