PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — Darlene Wallick has been volunteering with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area since she was 77, logging many hours each week while driving other seniors wherever they need to go.

Whether it is a doctor visit, groceries, errands, or a ride to a hair appointment, she gives more than rides: She has given people the gift of companionship.

“I’m 94 years old now, so most of them are younger than me,” Wallick said of the clients at Living at Home, a nonprofit that aims to help seniors remain in the home of their choice.

Wallick said she gets much in return. “Volunteering with Living at Home, I make new friends all of the time,” she said.

Since the pandemic, Wallick has continued to volunteer however and whenever she can.

“Sometimes it’s just talking to someone on the phone,” she said. “When I go out I’m careful. I wear my mask and try to keep my distance. I’ll keep it up as long as the good Lord allows me to do it. I believe I’m in the good Lord’s hands. I don’t worry about stuff. I talk to him all day long and trust him to take care of me.”

‘Gets me out of the house’

Wallick said in an average month she volunteers 60-70 hours. Most of that time is spent behind the wheel.

“I probably put 200-300 miles on my car each month driving people around,” she said. “That’s my contribution to Living at Home. This week, I went to Menahga to take a lady who can’t drive anymore to the bank and post office. She asked if I had time to take her to Park Rapids, so I did. We went to a couple of stores there before I took her home. This lady doesn’t really get a lot, but she is just so lonely. She lives by herself and doesn’t know a lot of people. I just love to be able to do something for people, and it gets me out of the house.”

At times she has also helped with respite care.

“I’ve sat with people who have Alzheimer’s to give their caregiver a break,” she said. “Some of the people I’ve sat with had a debilitating disease. You’re with them every week and get to be friends. You get to love the dear people and look forward to seeing them.”

Living at Home is happy to have Warrick, too.

“Darlene is an amazing volunteer,” said Living at Home Executive Director Connie Carmichael. “She is often one of the first volunteers we call because she loves it so much. Here at Living at Home we also focus our efforts to build relationships with not only the seniors in our community but with our volunteers as well. Darlene embodies relationship building.

"Like all of our awesome volunteers, she is just as concerned with providing socialization to seniors as she is in providing transportation to doctor appointments, but also meeting their basic needs in shopping and running errands."

Lessons learned on the farm

Wallick grew up in rural Hinckley, Minn. “The farm is a wonderful place for a kid to grow up,” she said.

She learned the importance of giving back from her parents. “My mom and dad were always very giving,” she said. “They were leaders in our little farm community. My dad was on the school board and the town board for all the time I was growing up.”

She said attending a little country school nearby through eighth grade taught her a lot and gave her many happy memories. Growing up during the Depression also helped her appreciate the simple things in life.

“I was born in 1926 and I remember one year we just had one present each,” she said. “That’s all Mom and Dad could afford. They told us later they felt so bad. But we didn’t know we were poor because none of the neighborhood kids had much.”

She married her husband, Bob, in 1945, and they had six children. “He went into dry cleaning in South St. Paul, and then we came up here to Park Rapids,” she said. “Bob was an entrepreneur, always thinking of another business. ... I didn’t have much time to volunteer then because I was busy raising our six children.”

Darlene worked at the Hubbard County Highway Department in Park Rapids for 20 years and then worked in Grand Marais. “When I retired I worked another 10 years all over the state, consulting until I was 75,” she said.

Once she was retired, Wallick started looking for a way to give back to the community. “I came across the Living at Home program and have been at it ever since,” she said.