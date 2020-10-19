STILLWATER, Minn. -- Over the weekend, friends and family of Raymund Hahn, a WWII veteran and American Legion member, staged a drive-by celebration for his 102nd birthday at the Boutwells Landing retirement community in Stillwater.

Fellow legion member Craig Fritsche organized the event and posted about it on Facebook.

Hahn is a 60-year member of the American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent, Minn. He spent three and a half years in the South Pacific during the war.

His family friends and members from the legion found a way to celebrate him while remaining socially distant.

“It’s hard to celebrate during COVID, so we wanted to do something special for him,” said Diane Waldow, Hahn’s daughter. “There aren’t a lot of WWII veterans left so it is a pretty big deal.”

Turning 102 is a big deal amid the pandemic, and it is no secret that celebrating has become a challenge. Drive-bys are becoming a common way to make loved ones feel special.

There were about 15 cars that drove by the retirement community and around 50 people showed up to show their support. Everyone who came carried flags, and people went and talked to Hahn afterward, according to Fritsche.

“It was a really good reaction,” said Fritsche. “We were really honored to be able to do this for him.”



