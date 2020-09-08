The Park Rapids, Minn., man set the world record for the tallest full Mohican mohawk. Guinness World Records recently made the official announcement, saying Grisamore will be on the pages of the 2021 book edition.

Grisamore’s towering locks soared to 42.5 inches — 15.5 inches taller than the previous record-holder, Eric Hahn of Omaha, Neb., who held the record with 27 inches since November 2008.

"My favorite thing about the mohawk is just the rarity of it," Grisamore told Guinness World Records. “I’ll admit that peoples’ reactions are pretty priceless, too. I’m 6-foot-1-inch tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now. Doors aren’t over 7 feet tall, ceilings 9 feet, and cars are impossible to get into, so I’m limited to where and how I move around when I’m all done up, but the crowd usually comes to me.”

Last September, Grisamore teamed up with Kay Jettman at The Family Hair Affair in Park Rapids, where Jettman has been a professional hairstylist for 30 years. It took about two hours, a couple of foot stools, several assistants and less than one full can of göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray to style the lengthy hairdo. Grisamore's wife Laura and mom Katy Grisamore assisted.

When he’s not wearing it in a record-breaking tower, Joseph keeps his hair braided and in two knots to avoid sitting on it.

Laura said, “I love his hair long. I love it up in a Mohican mohawk – very sexy.”

“The best hair advice I can give a man is just don’t cut your hair,” quipped Joe.

It takes two hours to wash the 6-foot-long tresses — and requires a lot of conditioner.

During the pandemic, Joseph has been an essential worker at a health care facility in Park Rapids and has tried to look for a silver lining amid the global changes.

One of these includes becoming a Guinness World Records title holder and being featured in the 2021 book, a feat he is incredibly proud of.

“When I was first informed that I’d become a Guinness World Records title holder, I was over the top. Having a goal become a reality is always a thankful experience,” he said.

Around 2007, Joe wanted to set a world record for the tallest Mohawk spike, but didn’t meet Guinness World Records’ newly established official guidelines.

He’s contemplating a repeat attempt in November 2020. That current record — 4 feet — has belonged to Kazuhiro Watanabe of Tokyo, Japan, since April 2014.

"I’m honored to be added to a list of one-of-a-kind record holders. My wife wants me to stay humble, but instead I’m considering becoming the ‘Mohawk King’, and attempting the tallest mohawk spike title, which is how I’d begun my journey with record-breaking in 2007."