HEWITT, Minn. — Rumbling down dirt roads in rural Hewitt, Minn., you’re more likely to arrive at the home of Tom and Connie Doll by accident than on purpose. There’s now a memorable landmark to remind you where you are once you find it.

Since July 25, the family farm has had a sign rising up along the road with the American flag proudly displayed and these words beneath its stripes: “Respect this or leave.”

The “this” refers to the American flag. Aside from that single message, the sign is topped with the family name and Connie's and Tom’s name are included on a seed sales sign below.

Connie said the sign speaks for itself but, in other words, it means “Respect the flag or you can either leave our home or the country, however you need to interpret it,” Connie said.

There is no political party to speak of within the message or elsewhere in public view. The message speaks directly to those who choose to disrespect the flag, the Doll family members said.

The idea for the flag came from some brainstorming between Tom and his granddaughter Jenna Toftum. Toftum said she was fed up with conversations she'd heard about it being OK to disrespect or burn the American flag.

That’s where Tom drew the line. His father, Francis, fought in World War II, including in the Battle of Bulge, and was among those in the U.S. Army that landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Bloody endeavors like that planted a seed of patriotism within Tom, and eventually in his children and grandchildren. The flag is a symbol he feels demands respect.

There's not a lot of traffic that passes the Dolls' farm. But the family members said they've heard positive responses from those that have seen it.

“It looks really good,” Toftum said of the finished project. She and her grandfather spent roughly 30 hours creating it over a couple months.

For those who might want to pass by, the sign is near the Dolls' farm off Highway 73 on 600th Avenue in Otter Tail County, between Deer Creek, Hewitt and Wrightstown, Minn.