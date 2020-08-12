ROCHESTER, Minn. — Heidi-Mae Wilkins says she believed she was watching history unfold when young people lead a series of rallies for racial justice in Rochester, Minn., in June.

A June 6 rally attracted nearly 2,000 participants. The events were part of worldwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“I thought this should be documented,” Wilkins said.

Instead of letting the thought pass, she reached out to Leah Bee, co-owner of Canvas & Chardonnay, who connected her to photographer Brianna Rannells, owner of Copper and Coal photography. Spearheaded by the Rochester Diversity Council, the final project, “Many Voices, One Future: Faces of Change 2020,” was unveiled on social media platforms last week.

Rannells donated her time and talents to the project, and set up a temporary studio in a downtown Rochester alley known as "the Cove."

More than 1,200 frames later, Rannells processed 300 usable pictures. She and Bee helped narrow down the portraits of leaders in civil rights, environmental causes, LGBTQ+ rights and other causes to create a poster featuring 28 portraits from a unique moment in time.

“We need to capture these people in the moment as it’s happening and captivate on the emotions they’re having now,” Wilkins said.

Getting that emotion was Rannells' job.

“That’s something I get nervous about — getting people to open up as quickly as you need them to,” she said.

The subjects were cooperative, she said.

“Nobody held back,” Rannells said.

She said the recent movement is something that those involved will share with their children and grandchildren.

Wilkins is also featured in the project, along with her husband, Kamau Wilkins, son, Mateo, and daughter, Avi.

She said the broad topics and the portrait subjects are just a small sample of the people and work being done in Rochester.

“It’s definitely not inclusive of everyone,” Wilkins said. “This isn’t everyone doing boots-on-the-ground work in the community.”

The interest in the project is already growing. Bee said she has had people reach out to her about getting print versions of the poster. Wilkins said that might be something they will offer later this month.