The song was composed by Melody Bober, a composer and music teacher in Detroit Lakes, over 10 years ago.

Bober's neighbor originally heard the hosts announce Miss Idaho's composer, recognized the name and immediately called Bober to make sure she was watching.

"It was such a wonderful surprise, and a great thrill and a huge blessing," says Bober. "Miss Idaho just did a beautiful job."

Bober has composed more than 900 songs, but this is the first time she has heard of one on the national stage.