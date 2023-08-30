Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association set hold 12th annual dog show

BEMIDJI — The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association will host its 12th annual United Kennel Club licensed all-breed dog show from Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

The three-day event opens with two Conformation shows at 9 a.m. and two Rally Obedience shows starting at 10 a.m. each morning. All shows are located at the Commercial Building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Approximately 130 dogs will compete throughout the event for Best in Show, Rally Obedience and Total Dog Awards.

According to the United Kennel Club website, the UKC Total Dog philosophy places an emphasis on dogs who shine in multiple disciplines.

"A sound, well-bred, well-adjusted dog can easily transition from the show ring to a performance event," a release said. "They have the looks to excel as a proper specimen of their breed, while also having the brains and ability to perform athletically in a variety of sporting events."

To earn a Total Dog award at a UKC show, a dog must place in performance and conformation in the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, food and beverages will be provided by Java Shack and Snack. A Twin Cities-based artist will also be making an appearance to do artwork for any interested spectator or exhibitor.

Minnesota-based photographer, Kayt Winkels, will be on hand as well and featuring a Paul Bunyan look-a-like contest for show participants with a backdrop setting on Sept. 9, with the winner being chosen the next day on Sept. 10.

The event is free and spectators are welcome, but event organizers ask that people leave their pets at home, as club rules state that unentered dogs may not be at the show.

If interested in showing your dog in the UKC Dog Show, or for more information, contact Kathy Lamping at (218) 760-3763 or the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association through their website www.pbdta.com.