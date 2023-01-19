STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Paul Bunyan Communications announces 2023 Pick-It Bowl winners

Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.

Untitled-1.jpg
From left: Pick-it Bowl winners include Barb Gray of Bemidji in first place, Trinity Anderson of Grand Rapids in second place and Ryan Doheny of Brooklyn Park in third.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 19, 2023 11:48 AM
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2022-23 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

A total of 498 people participated in the challenge, a release said.

Winners of the seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge: 

  • 1st Place — $500 credit Barb Gray, Bemidji
  • 2nd Place — $250 credit Trinity Anderson, Grand Rapids
  • 3rd Place — $100 credit Ryan Doheny, Brooklyn Park
  • 4th Place — $50 credit Terry Schmitt, Bemidji
  • 5th Place — $50 credit Teresa Tilden
  • 6th Place — $50 credit Rachel Robins
  • 7th Place — $50 credit Tim Mountain, Bemidji
  • 8th Place — $50 credit Kacie Pitzl, Blackduck
  • 9th Place — $50 credit Mary Burt, Jacobson, Minn.
  • 10th Place — $50 credit Dustin Ames
  • Random $100 Credit Prize Winner: Norman Mattson, Cohasset, (254th Place)

The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
