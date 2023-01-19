Paul Bunyan Communications announces 2023 Pick-It Bowl winners

Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2022-23 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

A total of 498 people participated in the challenge, a release said.

Winners of the seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge:



1st Place — $500 credit Barb Gray, Bemidji

2nd Place — $250 credit Trinity Anderson, Grand Rapids

3rd Place — $100 credit Ryan Doheny, Brooklyn Park

4th Place — $50 credit Terry Schmitt, Bemidji

5th Place — $50 credit Teresa Tilden

6th Place — $50 credit Rachel Robins

7th Place — $50 credit Tim Mountain, Bemidji

8th Place — $50 credit Kacie Pitzl, Blackduck

9th Place — $50 credit Mary Burt, Jacobson, Minn.

10th Place — $50 credit Dustin Ames

Random $100 Credit Prize Winner: Norman Mattson, Cohasset, (254th Place)

The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.