Paul Bunyan Communications announces 2023 Pick-It Bowl winners
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2022-23 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.
A total of 498 people participated in the challenge, a release said.
Winners of the seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge:
- 1st Place — $500 credit Barb Gray, Bemidji
- 2nd Place — $250 credit Trinity Anderson, Grand Rapids
- 3rd Place — $100 credit Ryan Doheny, Brooklyn Park
- 4th Place — $50 credit Terry Schmitt, Bemidji
- 5th Place — $50 credit Teresa Tilden
- 6th Place — $50 credit Rachel Robins
- 7th Place — $50 credit Tim Mountain, Bemidji
- 8th Place — $50 credit Kacie Pitzl, Blackduck
- 9th Place — $50 credit Mary Burt, Jacobson, Minn.
- 10th Place — $50 credit Dustin Ames
- Random $100 Credit Prize Winner: Norman Mattson, Cohasset, (254th Place)
The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
