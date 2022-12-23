Parks Rapids Friendly Squares to hold New Year's Eve Dance
PARK RAPIDS — The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road.
Larry Johansen will be the caller, mainstream dance with occasional plus tips, spectators are welcome.
A potluck dinner will be held at 10 p.m. with sloppy Joes provided by the club. For more information, contact (218) 732-3853.
