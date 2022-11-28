Parks and Rec to offer Yoga Morning classes Dec. 7-21
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of Yoga Mornings classes from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 7-21, the Lakeview room at the Historic Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.
Yoga instructor Dionne will teach the course, participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle.
The cost per person for all three sessions is $37 or $20 for a drop-in. For more information and to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contact (218) 333-1862.
