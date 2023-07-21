6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Parks and Rec to offer Nature Play and Storytime program

North Country Park web art.jpg
North Country Park is located at 1001 30th St. NW in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:53 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Nature Play and Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays starting July 24, at North Country Park's Natural Playground, 1001 30th St. NW.

Participants will be able to enjoy stories and have time to play during the outdoor program, a release said. Attendees are asked to plan for the weather.

Parents and guardians are asked to stay at the park during the program. The sessions are free to attend, and weekly programs will run through Aug. 28.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
