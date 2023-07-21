Parks and Rec to offer Nature Play and Storytime program

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Nature Play and Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays starting July 24, at North Country Park's Natural Playground, 1001 30th St. NW.

Participants will be able to enjoy stories and have time to play during the outdoor program, a release said. Attendees are asked to plan for the weather.

Parents and guardians are asked to stay at the park during the program. The sessions are free to attend, and weekly programs will run through Aug. 28.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1862.