Parks and Rec to offer Basic Life Support Class

Community

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:47 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Basic Life Support class from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, April 17 and May 22, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center.

This class is geared toward prehospital providers, like EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and in-facility hospital providers. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

During this class participants will learn:

  • High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants
  • The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components
  • Important early use of an AED
  • Effective ventilations using a barrier device
  • Importance of teams in multi-rescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multi-rescuer CPR
  • Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants

BLS Initial / Renewal Course takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete, course time is based on one instructor, six students and two manikins.
The cost is $125 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1857 with any questions.

By Pioneer Staff Report
