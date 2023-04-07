Parks and Rec to offer Basic Life Support Class
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Basic Life Support class from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, April 17 and May 22, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center.
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Basic Life Support class from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, April 17 and May 22, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center.
This class is geared toward prehospital providers, like EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and in-facility hospital providers. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.
During this class participants will learn:
- High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants
- The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components
- Important early use of an AED
- Effective ventilations using a barrier device
- Importance of teams in multi-rescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multi-rescuer CPR
- Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants
BLS Initial / Renewal Course takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete, course time is based on one instructor, six students and two manikins.
The cost is $125 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1857 with any questions.
ADVERTISEMENT