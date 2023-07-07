Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Parks and Rec to host intro to canoe classes

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host intro to canoe classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, July 13 and July 20, at Diamond Point Park.

Participants will learn essential skills such as loading and launching, stroke efficiency, capsize recovery and navigation, a release said. Each class is limited to four people per session.

The cost is $20 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.

