Parks and Rec to host intro to canoe classes

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host intro to canoe classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, July 13 and July 20, at Diamond Point Park.

Participants will learn essential skills such as loading and launching, stroke efficiency, capsize recovery and navigation, a release said. Each class is limited to four people per session.

The cost is $20 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.